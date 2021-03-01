Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.10% of CarGurus worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after buying an additional 619,954 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,793,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,934 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

