Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,272 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.83 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

