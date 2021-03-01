Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 36,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $148.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

