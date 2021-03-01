Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 115,714 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,714 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of International Paper worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

IP opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

