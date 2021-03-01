Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,528 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Teradyne worth $42,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after buying an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.