Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,630 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Cerner worth $42,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

