Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 36,518 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.