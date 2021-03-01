Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,160 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $39,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

