Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.92 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

