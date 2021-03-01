AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0463

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $423,256.08 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 129.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

