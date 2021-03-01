Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.54

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 138816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 181,250 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,038,000 after acquiring an additional 144,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

