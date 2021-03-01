Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.