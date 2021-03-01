Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 79,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $32.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,068.96. 26,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,010. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,717.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.