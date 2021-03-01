Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $581,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,021.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,938.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,711.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

