Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading 10.6% Higher

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $12.96. 227,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 131,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

