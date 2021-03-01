ALQO (XLQ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One ALQO coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $349.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo

Buying and Selling ALQO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

