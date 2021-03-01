Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 186.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

