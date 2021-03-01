Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 522.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.