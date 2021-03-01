Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.13 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

