Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in February

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AWCMY opened at $5.14 on Monday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

