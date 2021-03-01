Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

