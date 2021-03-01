Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMADY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,939. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

