Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 8.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.19. 15,438,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 7,652,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

