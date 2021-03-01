Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

