AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 14.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shot up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.18. 142,564,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 216,087,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.