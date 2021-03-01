Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

