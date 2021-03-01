Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $253.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.67 and a 200-day moving average of $262.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amedisys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $785,102. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.