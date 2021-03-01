AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of AMERCO worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $574.72 on Monday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $577.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.