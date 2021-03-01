Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 412,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 25,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,163,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 696,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,289,861. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.