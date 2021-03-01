Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.
AMRC traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 412,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
