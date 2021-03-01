American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Raised to $28.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.40 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

