American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $40,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

AEP stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.00. 23,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

