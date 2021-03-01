American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

