American Homes 4 Rent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,856 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,795% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

AMH stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,845. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

