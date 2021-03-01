American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

