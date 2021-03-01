American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $25.89. 261,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 491,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $714.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

