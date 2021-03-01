American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.60

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 3224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $623.02 million, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 120.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

