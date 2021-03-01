Americold Realty Trust Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

