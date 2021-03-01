Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 3.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,223,745. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $226.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.