AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 9,782 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.32. 171,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.68 and a 200 day moving average of $329.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

