AMG National Trust Bank Buys 16,869 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,129. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

