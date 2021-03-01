AMG National Trust Bank Buys 5,111 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,750,207. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.