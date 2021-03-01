AMG National Trust Bank Buys 8,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

