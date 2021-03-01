AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,624 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

