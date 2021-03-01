AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.74. 6,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,493. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

