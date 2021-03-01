AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. 77,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

