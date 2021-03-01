AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,216,000.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 256,598 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

