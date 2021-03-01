AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,283 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.