AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $19,315,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,010 shares during the period.

IEUR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

