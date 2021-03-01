AMG National Trust Bank Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,570,411 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

