AMG National Trust Bank Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.96. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $109.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

